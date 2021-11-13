 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dawgs whack Bobcats for 1st win of season
0 comments

Dawgs whack Bobcats for 1st win of season

{{featured_button_text}}
RailYard Dawgs logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs notched their first win of the season on Friday night, beating the Vermilion County Bobcats 6-3 at the Berglund Center.

Entering the game with a four-game point streak, Roanoke broke through thanks to spectacular offensive production. Brant Sherwood had a hat trick, Jeff Jones added a pair of goals, CJ Stubbs recorded four assists and Mac Jansen tallied one goal and two assists in a dominant display.

The third period saw things get a little sketchy for the Dawgs for the first few minutes, as the Bobcats scored twice in the first 3:12 to cut Roanoke’s lead to 4-3. The Dawgs recovered strongly from there, as Sherwood capped off his hat trick with a power play goal, and Jones added his second power play goal with less than five minutes remaining.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dawgs fall to Fayetteville 2-0
Hockey

Dawgs fall to Fayetteville 2-0

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs couldn’t stop a pair of third-period goals by the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday night, losing 2-0 at Berglund Center.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert