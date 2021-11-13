Dawgs whack Bobcats for 1st win of season

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs notched their first win of the season on Friday night, beating the Vermilion County Bobcats 6-3 at the Berglund Center.
Entering the game with a four-game point streak, Roanoke broke through thanks to spectacular offensive production. Brant Sherwood had a hat trick, Jeff Jones added a pair of goals, CJ Stubbs recorded four assists and Mac Jansen tallied one goal and two assists in a dominant display.
The third period saw things get a little sketchy for the Dawgs for the first few minutes, as the Bobcats scored twice in the first 3:12 to cut Roanoke’s lead to 4-3. The Dawgs recovered strongly from there, as Sherwood capped off his hat trick with a power play goal, and Jones added his second power play goal with less than five minutes remaining.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.