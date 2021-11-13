Dawgs whack Bobcats for 1st win of season

Entering the game with a four-game point streak, Roanoke broke through thanks to spectacular offensive production. Brant Sherwood had a hat trick, Jeff Jones added a pair of goals, CJ Stubbs recorded four assists and Mac Jansen tallied one goal and two assists in a dominant display.

The third period saw things get a little sketchy for the Dawgs for the first few minutes, as the Bobcats scored twice in the first 3:12 to cut Roanoke’s lead to 4-3. The Dawgs recovered strongly from there, as Sherwood capped off his hat trick with a power play goal, and Jones added his second power play goal with less than five minutes remaining.