Dawgs' winning streak ends at 9

Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Brian Bowen supplied two goals and one assist as Fayetteville defeated Roanoke 5-3 on Tuesday night at Crown Coliseum, ending the Rail Yard Dawgs’ franchise-record winning streak at nine games.

Nick Mangone added a goal and an assist for the Marksmen (10-10-2).

Billy Vizzo scored for Roanoke (14-5-2) to tie the game at 3-3 with 6:52 remaining in the second period, but Bowen responded with a goal less than two minutes later to take the lead for good.

Brendan Pepe and Matt O’Dea also scored for Roanoke.

The Dawgs continue a busy holiday week with a home game against Quad City on Thursday night.

