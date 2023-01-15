DeVito lifts Dawgs over Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Nick DeVito scored twice, including the game-winning goal at the 15:29 mark of the third period, as Roanoke rallied to beat Fayetteville 3-2 on Saturday night in front of 5,366 fans at Crown Coliseum.

C.J. Stubbs scored the game-tying goal for the Rail Yard Dawgs (19-7-2) in the second period. The Marksmen (15-12-2) held leads of 1-0 in the first period and 2-1 in the second.

Austyn Roudebush made 25 saves for the Dawgs, who outshot Fayetteville 42-25.

Roanoke moved three points clear of second-place Birmingham (18-9-1) in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings.

The Dawgs will carry a four-game winning streak into a two-game home series against Birmingham starting Friday.