 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DeVito lifts Dawgs over Marksmen

  • 0
Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Nick DeVito scored twice, including the game-winning goal at the 15:29 mark of the third period, as Roanoke rallied to beat Fayetteville 3-2 on Saturday night in front of 5,366 fans at Crown Coliseum.

C.J. Stubbs scored the game-tying goal for the Rail Yard Dawgs (19-7-2) in the second period. The Marksmen (15-12-2) held leads of 1-0 in the first period and 2-1 in the second.

Austyn Roudebush made 25 saves for the Dawgs, who outshot Fayetteville 42-25.

Roanoke moved three points clear of second-place Birmingham (18-9-1) in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings.

The Dawgs will carry a four-game winning streak into a two-game home series against Birmingham starting Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dawgs fall to Quad City

Dawgs fall to Quad City

Quad City goaltender Kevin Resop made 20 saves, and Brendan Soucie scored the decisive goal in the second period as the Storm defeated Roanoke…

Barber's hat trick dooms Dawgs

Barber's hat trick dooms Dawgs

Jacob Barber scored a natural hat trick in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit, and Huntsville rallied to defeat Roanoke 5-2 on Satur…

Dawgs steamroll Quad City, 4-0

Dawgs steamroll Quad City, 4-0

Austyn Roudebush made 30 saves, and Roanoke netted three times in the third period while coasting to a 4-0 victory over Quad City on Thursday …

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert