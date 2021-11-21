 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evansville edges Dawgs for series split
0 comments

Evansville edges Dawgs for series split

{{featured_button_text}}
RailYard Dawgs logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Timothy Faulkner and Charles Barber scored to lead the Evansville Thunderbolts to a 2-1 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday night, earning a split of the two-game series.

Brand Sherwood scored Roanoke’s lone goal late in the third period, netting for the second straight night. The Dawgs saw their points streak halted at seven games.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peng Shuai appears in new video taken at Beijing tennis event

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dawgs fall to Fayetteville 2-0
Hockey

Dawgs fall to Fayetteville 2-0

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs couldn’t stop a pair of third-period goals by the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday night, losing 2-0 at Berglund Center.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert