Evansville edges Dawgs for series split

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Timothy Faulkner and Charles Barber scored to lead the Evansville Thunderbolts to a 2-1 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday night, earning a split of the two-game series.
Brand Sherwood scored Roanoke’s lone goal late in the third period, netting for the second straight night. The Dawgs saw their points streak halted at seven games.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today