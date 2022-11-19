Havoc nips visiting Dawgs, 2-1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tyler Piacentini scored the tie-breaking goal eight seconds into the third period, and Huntsville defeated Roanoke 2-1 on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 5,418 at Propst Arena.
CJ Stubbs scored in the first period for the Rail Yard Dawgs (5-3-1) on assists from Travis Broughman and Sean Leonard. Kyle Clarke equalized for the Havoc (5-3) late in the period.
The Dawgs were slated to play at Pensacola on Saturday night.
