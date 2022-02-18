 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ice Flyers take 1st game in Roanoke, 7-4

  • 0
Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Ivan Bondarenko scored the go-ahead goal on the power play early in the third period, and the Pensacola Ice Flyers pulled away for a 7-4 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,906 at the Berglund Center.

Brennan Blaszczak netted twice for Pensacola (18-14-5), including a crucial tally with 1:48 remaining that restored his team’s two-goal lead. Ivan Bondarenko added his second of the night just 26 seconds later to create the final margin.

Trailing 2-0 after the first period, the Dawgs (17-14-5) tied the game less than six minutes into the second stanza on goals from Chris Vella and CJ Stubbs. Jeff Jones equalized again late in the period after Vincent Susi had given Pensacola a 3-2 advantage.

Jones added a second goal with 4:16 remaining in the third period. Douglas Elgstam finished with three assists for Pensacola.

The Dawgs and Ice Flyers continue their three-game series on Saturday night at the Berglund Center.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marksmen drill Dawgs, 7-2

Marksmen drill Dawgs, 7-2

Tommy Besinger had a goal and two assists, leading the Fayetteville Marksmen to a 7-2 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night…

Bulls nip Dawgs with late goal

Bulls nip Dawgs with late goal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mike Davis scored the game-winning goal with 1:44 left in regulation, lifting the Birmingham Bulls to a 4-3 victory over th…

Dawgs drop opener to Fayetteville

Dawgs drop opener to Fayetteville

Taylor Best’s goal late in the second period proved to be the difference as the Fayetteville Marksmen defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2…

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert