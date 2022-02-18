Ice Flyers take 1st game in Roanoke, 7-4

Ivan Bondarenko scored the go-ahead goal on the power play early in the third period, and the Pensacola Ice Flyers pulled away for a 7-4 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,906 at the Berglund Center.

Brennan Blaszczak netted twice for Pensacola (18-14-5), including a crucial tally with 1:48 remaining that restored his team’s two-goal lead. Ivan Bondarenko added his second of the night just 26 seconds later to create the final margin.

Trailing 2-0 after the first period, the Dawgs (17-14-5) tied the game less than six minutes into the second stanza on goals from Chris Vella and CJ Stubbs. Jeff Jones equalized again late in the period after Vincent Susi had given Pensacola a 3-2 advantage.

Jones added a second goal with 4:16 remaining in the third period. Douglas Elgstam finished with three assists for Pensacola.

The Dawgs and Ice Flyers continue their three-game series on Saturday night at the Berglund Center.

