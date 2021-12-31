Jones, Roudebush lead Dawgs past Fayetteville

Jeff Jones scored the go-ahead goal – his 50th for the franchise – late in the second period, and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Fayetteville Marksmen 3-1 on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,937 at the Berglund Center.

Goaltender Austyn Roudebush saved 24 of the 25 shots he faced for Roanoke (10-5-6), which has reaped at least one point in five straight games. Travis Armstrong, who assisted on Jones’ game-winner along with Mac Jansen, set the team record with his 142nd career appearance.

Matt O’Dea and Brant Sherwood also netted for the Dawgs.

Shane Bednard scored the lone goal for Fayetteville (14-7-1) to tie the game 1-1 with 4:42 left in the second period. Less than two minutes later, Jones took a pass from Jansen and slammed the puck into the net.

Roanoke closes the week with a home game against Huntsville at 6:05 p.m. Friday.

