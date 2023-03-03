KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kristian Stead had 22 saves as Knoxville shut out Roanoke 3-0 in Southern Professional Hockey League action Thursday night at Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Bailey Conger scored the opening goal for the Ice Bears (26-16-3) at the 5:38 mark of the second period. Jagger Williamson added a goal in the second, and Matt O'Shaughnessy scored in the third.

Austyn Roudebush had 18 saves for the Rail Yard Dawgs (25-15-3), who went 0 for 5 on the power play. Roanoke dropped to fifth place in the SPHL standings, two points behind Knoxville.