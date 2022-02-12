 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marksmen drill Dawgs, 7-2

Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Tommy Besinger had a goal and two assists, leading the Fayetteville Marksmen to a 7-2 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 1,762 at Crown Coliseum.

Drake Glover netted twice, and Bryan Moore added a goal and an assist for Fayetteville (24-10-1), which took command from the opening faceoff while building a 6-0 lead.

Travis Armstrong and Brady Heppner scored consolation goals for the Dawgs (17-12-6) in the third period.

The Dawgs and Marksmen were slated to meet again on Saturday night at Crown Coliseum.

