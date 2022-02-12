 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marksmen outlast Dawgs, complete 2-game sweep

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Donald Olivieri had two goals and one assist to lead the Fayetteville Marksmen to a 5-4 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,295 at Crown Coliseum.

Tanner Froese, Tommy Besinger and Zack Hoffman also scored for Fayetteville (25-10-1), which won its eighth straight while completing a two-game sweep of Roanoke (17-13-2).

Matt O’Dea scored a pair of second-period goals for the Dawgs, and Jeff Jones scored with 3:04 remaining to pull Roanoke within one. The Dawgs kept their net empty and had a power play for the final 51 seconds but could not find the equalizer.

Roanoke returns home Friday for a three-game series against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

