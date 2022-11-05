 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marksmen stonewall Dawgs

Jason Pawloski stopped 40 of 42 shots to lead Fayetteville to a 4-2 victory over Roanoke on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 4,977 at the Berglund Center.

D-Jay Jerome, Drake Glover and Taylor McCloy scored second-period goals for the Marksmen (2-2), who led 3-1 entering the third.

Travis Broughman netted at the 6:56 mark of the third period for Roanoke (3-2), cutting the deficit to 3-2. Despite outshooting Fayetteville 20-5 in the final stanza, the Rail Yard Dawgs could not get another one past Pawloski.

Stephen Alvo scored in the second period for Roanoke. Brian Bowen scored a late empty-net goal for the Marksmen to create the final margin.

The Dawgs were scheduled to play at Knoxville on Saturday night before facing Fayetteville on Sunday.

