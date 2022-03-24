McFarling: Dawgs' Heppner continues his rise

Brady Heppner scored the most important goal of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs’ season last week.

Some bigger ones could be coming, of course. The SPHL playoffs are only three weeks away, and the Dawgs can earn their spot in those as early as Friday night. But to this point, Heppner has the crown.

Consider the situation last Friday night. The Dawgs, saddled with a nine-game losing streak, had just conceded the tying goal to the second-worst team in the league. Macon’s equalizer at the 4:24 mark of the second period had the Berglund Center crowd anticipating the worst.

“Something we’ve been talking about a lot is when the other team scores is for us to stay even-keel and not to get down,” Heppner said. “I think coming out that next shift, that was something that we talked about going on the ice: We’ve got to have a statement shift here, got to have a big shift.”

They did. The Dawgs pinned their opponent in the offensive zone. Heppner slithered around, hunting space. Teammate Josh Nenadal found Gehrett Sargis, who sent a perfect pass to Heppner, who stuffed the puck in the net.

Roanoke rode that momentum to a huge third period. The final score – Roanoke 6, Macon 1 – provided no indication of how perilously close the Dawgs had been to disaster.

“I think in games past we would have crumbled to that, wouldn’t have had that mental fortitude to get through that,” Nenadal said. “I think that put us over that top that game and through the weekend.”

Sneaky good. That’s how Nenadal describes the swift and creative Heppner, who grew up skating against his brothers and buddies on the outdoor rink his father built in their Minnesota backyard. But the way he’s been playing lately, perhaps we can drop one of those words altogether.

Heppner’s just good, period.

“He’s a dynamic player out there,” Dawgs coach Dan Bremner said. “He absolutely buzzes the offensive zone down low. More recently, it seems like he’s scoring on the rush, too.

“It’s awesome to see a guy stepping into his first full season getting the kind of success that he’s getting.”

Heppner earned first-star honors on Saturday night after providing two goals and two assists to help Roanoke drill Macon again, 6-2. He’s racked up 15 goals and 11 assists in his past 30 games – a run that began with a two-goal effort on Dec. 23 that included a late equalizer against Fayetteville.

Entering Friday’s home game against Huntsville, the 26-year-old is tied for second on the team with 17 goals.

“I think the first 20 or so games, I was just trying to get my feet wet, get back into it and figure out the level of play here,” said Heppner, who spent last winter running youth hockey camps in his hometown of Crookston, Minnesota, when the Dawgs canceled their season because of COVID-19. “It took a little bit longer than I would have liked. Ever since that Fayetteville game, the confidence kind of went up.”

The son of a college golf coach (dad) and a fourth-grade teacher (mom), Heppner loves instructing as much as his parents do. He aspires to coach hockey someday, but he knew he wasn’t ready to quit playing after the pandemic truncated his 2019-20 pro debut just three games into his time with the Dawgs.

“I still had the itch,” said Heppner, who starred collegiately at Division III St. John’s in Minnesota. “I wanted to keep playing. I was fortunate enough to be able to run hockey camps throughout COVID and stay financially stable with that. I continually trained and talked to coach Bremner, and he was happy to have me back.”

Bremner loves Heppner’s energy, particularly on the penalty kill. Heppner’s second goal last Saturday came shorthanded – his fourth such tally this season.

“You don’t really know he’s on the ice until he gets the puck, and every time he gets the puck on his stick, he’s ready to shoot it,” Nenadal said. “He’s got that opportunistic attitude, and then he works his butt off. You see it on the penalty kill. You see it on the power play.

“He moves his feet all the time. He’s got a good stick. He’s always talking. I think that just translates to when he gets the puck, he’s always ready.”

The Dawgs, who have six games remaining in the regular season, can clinch a playoff spot with two victories or two regulation losses by ninth-place Birmingham. One of each also would secure a berth, and both teams are in action Friday.

Plenty of opportunities, then, for a new “biggest goal of the season” to emerge. But Heppner’s strike won’t be forgotten, as it broke the streak’s chokehold gave the Dawgs a longer ramp to build momentum for the playoffs.

“It was nice to be able to take a deep breath,” Heppner said. “We’d been on the road forever, it felt like. To be able to sleep in our own beds every night, to be able to come to the Berglund Center to practice every day, it’s super nice. Just to be able to get our bodies right before going into playoffs is really big.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.