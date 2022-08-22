‘Miracle on Ice’ goalie to speak in Roanoke

Legendary Team USA goaltender Jim Craig will be the guest speaker at “Milestones & Miracles” night on Oct. 20, the Berglund Center and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced Monday.

The starting goaltender for the “Miracle on Ice” Americans who won the gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games, Craig will speak at 7 p.m. at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre the night before the Dawgs are slated to open their season at home against Fayetteville.

Attendance is by invitation only. Rail Yard Dawgs full-season and half-season ticket holders, corporate sponsors and other invited guests will be guaranteed admission to the event when they RSVP by the deadline.

More information will be provided via email to those account holders. Additional public seating might be made available closer to the event, the team said.

Craig stopped 36 of 39 shots in Team USA's 4-3 victory against the heavily favored Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympic semifinals. Two days later, he started the 4-2 victory over Finland in the gold medal game.