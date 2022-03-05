Peoria blanks Dawgs 4-0

PEORIA, Ill. – Mitchell McPherson scored two goals in the opening period and Eric Levine saved all 29 shots he faced, leading the Peoria Rivermen to a 4-0 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,899 at the Peoria Civic Center.

Mike Laidley and Alec Baer also scored for Peoria (28-6-7), which defeated the Dawgs (18-18-7) for the second straight night.

The teams combined for 160 penalty minutes, with Roanoke going 0 for 7 on the power play.

The three-game series is slated to conclude Sunday in Peoria.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.