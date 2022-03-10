 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bulls prolong Dawgs' woes

Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Birmingham scored three times in the opening 10 minutes and defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 6-1 on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 1,890 at the Pelham Civic Complex.

The Dawgs (18-20-7) lost for the 14th time in 16 games, while the Bulls (14-27-4) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Carson Rose had two goals and an assist for Birmingham, while Colton Fletcher registered three assists.

CJ Valerian netted the lone goal for Roanoke in the first period.

The Dawgs travel to Pensacola on Friday.

