Bulls prolong Dawgs' woes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Birmingham scored three times in the opening 10 minutes and defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 6-1 on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 1,890 at the Pelham Civic Complex.
The Dawgs (18-20-7) lost for the 14th time in 16 games, while the Bulls (14-27-4) snapped a four-game losing streak.
Carson Rose had two goals and an assist for Birmingham, while Colton Fletcher registered three assists.
CJ Valerian netted the lone goal for Roanoke in the first period.
The Dawgs travel to Pensacola on Friday.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
