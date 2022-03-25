 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawgs beat 1st-place Huntsville, clinch playoff spot

Brady Heppner scored the decisive goal and added an assist, leading the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 4-2 victory over the first-place Huntsville Havoc on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,722 at the Berglund Center.

Roanoke (21-23-7) won its third straight game following a nine-game losing streak, clinching a playoff berth with the help of Birmingham’s 4-3 loss in Knoxville on Friday. Huntsville (39-10-2) had its nine-game winning streak snapped.

Nick Ford, Travis Broughman and Nick DeVito also scored for the Dawgs, while goaltender Sammy Bernard made 29 saves.

The teams were set to meet again Saturday night at the Berglund Center.

