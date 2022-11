PENSACOLA, Fla. — Christian Pavlas stopped all 31 shots he faced, and Pensacola defeated Roanoke 2-0 on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 5,187 at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Griff Jeszka scored early in the second period to give the Ice Flyers (5-5) the lead. Ivan Bondarenko added an empty-net goal late in the third.

The Dawgs (5-4-1) went winless on their two-game road trip. They return home Wednesday for a game against Knoxville.