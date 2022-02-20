 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawgs bounce back, beat Ice Flyers 6-2

Mac Jansen opened and closed the scoring for Roanoke to complete a hat trick as the Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Pensacola Ice Flyers 6-2 Sunday at the Berglund Center.

The Dawgs (18-14-6) took a four-goal lead in the first period en route to the bounce-back win in the final game of the three-game series against Pensacola (19-15-5). Roanoke snapped a four-game skid.

The Ice Flyers beat the Dawgs in back-to-back nights Friday and Saturday. Dylan Carabia scored with 28 seconds remaining in overtime on Saturday night as Pensacola won 4-3.

The Dawgs trailed 2-0 early Saturday, but Jesse Anderson, Brady Heppner and Brant Sherwood scored to give Roanoke a 3-2 lead with 6:26 remaining in the second period. Weiland Parrish equalized a little more than a minute later, and the teams played a scoreless third period.

