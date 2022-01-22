 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dawgs bounce back, earn split with Huntsville

  • 0
RailYard Dawgs logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.—CJ Stubbs scored two goals as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Huntsville Havoc 5-3 on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 5,130 at Propst Arena.

Vojtech Zemlicka, Billy Vizzo and Mac Jansen also scored for Roanoke (15-7-6), which avenged Friday’s 3-2 loss by beating the SPHL’s first-place team.

Jansen’s 16th goal of the season late in the second period ultimately was the difference. It broke a 3-3 tie after Huntsville (25-6-2) had rallied from a 3-0 deficit.

Sy Nutkevitch scored twice during the Havoc comeback, including the equalizer 6:42 into the second period.

Zemlicka’s first-period goal was his first since signing a player contract on Jan. 11. He’d been serving as an assistant to Dawgs coach Dan Bremner before returning to the ice.

Roanoke has a three-game week upcoming, beginning with a Thursday night visit from Macon.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dawgs deck Fayetteville on road

Dawgs deck Fayetteville on road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Matt O’Dea provided a goal and an assist, and Henry Dill registered 26 saves to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 4-1…

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert