Dawgs bounce back, earn split with Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.—CJ Stubbs scored two goals as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Huntsville Havoc 5-3 on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 5,130 at Propst Arena.

Vojtech Zemlicka, Billy Vizzo and Mac Jansen also scored for Roanoke (15-7-6), which avenged Friday’s 3-2 loss by beating the SPHL’s first-place team.

Jansen’s 16th goal of the season late in the second period ultimately was the difference. It broke a 3-3 tie after Huntsville (25-6-2) had rallied from a 3-0 deficit.

Sy Nutkevitch scored twice during the Havoc comeback, including the equalizer 6:42 into the second period.

Zemlicka’s first-period goal was his first since signing a player contract on Jan. 11. He’d been serving as an assistant to Dawgs coach Dan Bremner before returning to the ice.

Roanoke has a three-game week upcoming, beginning with a Thursday night visit from Macon.

