 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dawgs cap profitable week with win over 1st-place Havoc

  • 0
RailYard Dawgs logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Goaltender Austyn Roudebush sparkled for the second straight night, and Matt O’Dea scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 4-1 victory over the Huntsville Havoc on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,538 at the Berglund Center.

The Dawgs (11-5-6) extended their points streak to six games by handing league-leading Huntsville (20-3-1) just its fourth loss of the season.

Roudebush made 31 saves on 32 shots while winning for the second straight night. Tom Pokorney, Mac Jansen and Brant Sherwood also scored for the Dawgs.

Jacob Barber gave Huntsville an early 1-0 lead midway through the first period before Pokorney equalized with 2:17 left in the stanza.

O’Dea’s decisive goal came 2:53 into the second period on assists from CJ Stubbs and Sherwood. Stubbs finished with three assists.

THURSDAY’S GAME

Dawgs 3, Marksmen 1

People are also reading…

Jeff Jones scored the go-ahead goal – his 50th for the franchise – late in the second period, and Roanoke defeated Fayetteville in front of an announced crowd of 2,937 at the Berglund Center.

Roudebush saved 24 of the 25 shots he faced for Roanoke. Travis Armstrong, who assisted on Jones’ game-winner along with Jansen, set the team record with his 142nd career appearance.

O’Dea and Sherwood also netted for the Dawgs.

Shane Bednard scored the lone goal for Fayetteville to tie the game 1-1 with 4:42 left in the second period. Less than two minutes later, Jones took a pass from Jansen and slammed the puck into the net.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dawgs rip Marksmen, move above .500

Dawgs rip Marksmen, move above .500

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Mac Jansen provided two goals and an assist to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 6-3 victory over the Fayetteville Ma…

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert