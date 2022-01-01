Dawgs cap profitable week with win over 1st-place Havoc

Goaltender Austyn Roudebush sparkled for the second straight night, and Matt O’Dea scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 4-1 victory over the Huntsville Havoc on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,538 at the Berglund Center.

The Dawgs (11-5-6) extended their points streak to six games by handing league-leading Huntsville (20-3-1) just its fourth loss of the season.

Roudebush made 31 saves on 32 shots while winning for the second straight night. Tom Pokorney, Mac Jansen and Brant Sherwood also scored for the Dawgs.

Jacob Barber gave Huntsville an early 1-0 lead midway through the first period before Pokorney equalized with 2:17 left in the stanza.

O’Dea’s decisive goal came 2:53 into the second period on assists from CJ Stubbs and Sherwood. Stubbs finished with three assists.

THURSDAY’S GAME

Dawgs 3, Marksmen 1

Jeff Jones scored the go-ahead goal – his 50th for the franchise – late in the second period, and Roanoke defeated Fayetteville in front of an announced crowd of 2,937 at the Berglund Center.

Roudebush saved 24 of the 25 shots he faced for Roanoke. Travis Armstrong, who assisted on Jones’ game-winner along with Jansen, set the team record with his 142nd career appearance.

O’Dea and Sherwood also netted for the Dawgs.

Shane Bednard scored the lone goal for Fayetteville to tie the game 1-1 with 4:42 left in the second period. Less than two minutes later, Jones took a pass from Jansen and slammed the puck into the net.

