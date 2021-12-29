Dawgs close out 2021 with home cooking

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs look to capitalize on the comforts of home as they close the calendar year with a pair of games against Fayetteville and Huntsville at the Berglund Center beginning Thursday night.

The Dawgs (9-5-6), who’ve earned points in seven of their past eight games, are nearing the midway point of an 11-game stretch in which they’ll play just two road tilts. Their recent success has moved them into a tie for sixth in the SPHL standings with Peoria.

Roanoke handed Fayetteville (14-6-1) its first overtime loss last week. The Marksmen are led by center Matt McNair, who has eight goals and 13 assists.

Huntsville (20-1-1), which visits Friday, stands atop the league standings by six points and features the circuit’s three top scorers in Jacob Barber (16 goals, 20 assists), Sy Nutkevitch (15 goals, 20 assists) and Rob Darrar (15 goals, 15 assists).

The Havoc and Dawgs met twice at the Berglund Center in early November, with Huntsville winning both games in shootouts.

Roanoke’s attack is led by Mac Jansen (13 goals, 11 assists) and Jeff Jones (10 goals, 14 assists), who usurped Steve Mele as the franchise’s career goals leader last week.

The Dawgs announced this week that they had acquired defenseman Egor Kostiukov from Peoria for future considerations, while defenseman Dillon Hill and goaltender Brody Claeys reaped ECHL call-ups.

