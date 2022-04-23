Dawgs continue stunning run, complete sweep of Huntsville

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are two wins away from the unlikeliest of SPHL championships.

Austyn Roudebush stopped all 36 shots he faced, and Brady Heppner and Nick Ford scored to lead the Dawgs to a 2-0 victory over the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday night at Propst Arena in Alabama, completing a sweep of their semifinal series.

The eighth-seeded Dawgs, who’ve knocked off each of the league’s top two seeds, advanced to their first President’s Cup Final in franchise history. They’ll face Peoria, which defeated Quad City two games to one in the other semifinal series.

Roanoke will get one home game, with days and times to be announced.

Saturday’s hero was Roudebush, who made several brilliant saves while keeping the Huntsville crowd of 4,469 from becoming a factor. The 28-year-old netminder earned his second victory of the series, having replaced an injured Sammy Bernard after the first period Roanoke’s 5-3 win in Game 1.

Roudebush had a solid regular season overall but struggled late in the year. He lost nine of 10 decisions beginning Jan. 29, ceding the starting job to Bernard.

“He’s a really, really good goalie,” Roanoke coach Dan Bremner said after Thursday’s Game 1 at the Berglund Center. “There’s been ups and downs this year, but there’s been ups and downs through our entire team. It’s not pinned on Roudy. It’s not pinned on anybody. We have all the confidence in the world that he can have the form that he’s had in the past.”

He did – and then some. Roudebush’s saves total was his second-highest of the season, trailing only a 41-save effort against Knoxville on Feb. 5.

Huntsville netminder Hunter Vorva played a strong game Saturday, too, but he couldn’t keep Heppner’s shot from trickling across the line at the 4:20 mark of the second period. The goal gave Roanoke a 1-0 lead and marked the fourth straight game in which the Dawgs had scored first.

Ford doubled their advantage with 6:57 remaining in the third period, scoring on assists from Gehrett Sargis and Bryce Martin. Roudebush and the defense took it from there, as the Dawgs continued a thrilling run that none of them are taking for granted.

“That’s kind of what I try to talk to the guys about: I played six years minor pro,” Bremner said after Game 1. “I went to the finals three times. I never was able to get it done. And then there’s guys that play six years and they might get one time at it.

“It’s one, not putting too much pressure on the moment, but then also appreciating what the moment is and the opportunity that you have in your hands.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.