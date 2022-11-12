 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawgs cruise past Mayhem

Billy Vizzo scored two goals to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 5-2 victory over Macon on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 4,361 at the Berglund Center.

Travis Broughman and CJ Stubbs each supplied a goal and an assist for the Dawgs (5-2-1), who built a 3-0 lead. Mac Jansen netted the opener for Roanoke just 32 seconds into the first period.

The teams combined for 84 penalty minutes, with Macon (1-6) amassing 50. Mayhem center Joey Sofo had 18 penalty minutes, including a 10-minute misconduct for verbal abuse of an official in the third period.

The Dawgs return to the ice next Friday at Huntsville.

