Dawgs deck Fayetteville on road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Matt O’Dea provided a goal and an assist, and Henry Dill registered 26 saves to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 4-1 victory over the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday night at Crown Coliseum.

C.J. Stubbs, Josh Nenadal and Billy Vizzo also netted for Roanoke (13-6-6), which scored four unanswered goals after Bryan Moore gave Fayetteville (17-8-1) the lead early in the second period.

NOTE: The Dawgs have announced that Sunday’s home game against Fayetteville has been postponed because of the forecast for inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for 7:05 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Berglund Center.

Fans with tickets for Sunday’s game can attend on the rescheduled date or exchange their tickets for another game during the 2021-22 season.

