Dawgs deck Marksmen

Nick Ford scored twice during Roanoke’s dominant second period, and the Rail Yard Dawgs defeated Fayetteville 5-1 on Friday in front of an announced crowd of 4,748 at the Berglund Center.
Stephen Alvo, Jake Goldowski and Dillon Radin also scored for the Dawgs (6-4-2), who outshot the Marksmen (6-6-1) 41-20. Austyn Roudebush made 19 saves for Roanoke.
The Dawgs face Knoxville at home on Thursday.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
