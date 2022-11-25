 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Northwest ACE Hardware
top story

Dawgs deck Marksmen

  • 0
Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Nick Ford scored twice during Roanoke’s dominant second period, and the Rail Yard Dawgs defeated Fayetteville 5-1 on Friday in front of an announced crowd of 4,748 at the Berglund Center.

Stephen Alvo, Jake Goldowski and Dillon Radin also scored for the Dawgs (6-4-2), who outshot the Marksmen (6-6-1) 41-20. Austyn Roudebush made 19 saves for Roanoke.

The Dawgs face Knoxville at home on Thursday.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ice Flyers shut out Dawgs

Ice Flyers shut out Dawgs

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Christian Pavlas stopped all 31 shots he faced, and Pensacola defeated Roanoke 2-0 on Saturday night in front of an announce…

Dawgs cruise past Mayhem

Dawgs cruise past Mayhem

Billy Vizzo scored two goals to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 5-2 victory over Macon on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of…

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has scored the most World Cup goals of all time?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert