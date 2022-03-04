 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawgs dig early hole, fall to Rivermen

PEORIA, Ill. – Lordanthony Grissom scored two goals as the Peoria Rivermen built a commanding early lead and defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 6-3 on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 1,710 at the Peoria Civic Center.

The Rivermen (27-6-7) closed the first period with four straight tallies after Nick DeVito had given the Dawgs (18-17-7) a 1-0 lead on assists from Brant Sherwood and CJ Stubbs.

Stubbs and Mac Jansen netted early in the second period, but Alec Baer restored Peoria’s two-goal advantage at the 10:07 mark of the stanza.

Marcel Godbout added a late empty-net goal for the Rivermen.

The three-game series continues Friday night in Peoria.

