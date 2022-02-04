 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dawgs drop opener to Fayetteville

  • 0
Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo

Taylor Best’s goal late in the second period proved to be the difference as the Fayetteville Marksmen defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2 on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,401 at the Berglund Center.

CJ Stubbs scored twice for Roanoke (16-10-6), including a power-play goal midway through the third period that cut the deficit to one. The Dawgs outshot Fayetteville (22-10-1) 12-3 in the final stanza but could not find the equalizer.

Shane Bednard and Taylor McCloy also scored for the Marksmen, who got 27 saves from Brent Moran. Austyn Roudebush made 26 saves for the Dawgs.

The teams were scheduled to face each other again on Friday night in Roanoke.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dawgs deck Fayetteville on road

Dawgs deck Fayetteville on road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Matt O’Dea provided a goal and an assist, and Henry Dill registered 26 saves to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 4-1…

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert