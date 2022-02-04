Dawgs drop opener to Fayetteville

Taylor Best’s goal late in the second period proved to be the difference as the Fayetteville Marksmen defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2 on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,401 at the Berglund Center.

CJ Stubbs scored twice for Roanoke (16-10-6), including a power-play goal midway through the third period that cut the deficit to one. The Dawgs outshot Fayetteville (22-10-1) 12-3 in the final stanza but could not find the equalizer.

Shane Bednard and Taylor McCloy also scored for the Marksmen, who got 27 saves from Brent Moran. Austyn Roudebush made 26 saves for the Dawgs.

The teams were scheduled to face each other again on Friday night in Roanoke.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.