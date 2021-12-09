 Skip to main content
Dawgs face struggling Macon on road
Dawgs face struggling Macon on road

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs cap a four-game road swing this week when they face the Macon Mayhem on Friday and Saturday nights at the Macon Centreplex.

The Dawgs (5-4-5) have moved up to seventh place in the SPHL standings by earning points in three of their past four games, including a pair of regulation wins. Mac Jansen is tied for third in the league with 11 goals, while Jeff Jones has six goals and nine assists.

Macon (2-13-1) resides next to last in the standings with five points, ahead of only Vermilion County, but both of its wins have come within its past four games. The Mayhem are led by Brendan Hussey (two goals, five assists), Devin Brink (four goals, two assists) and Kyle Soper (three goals, three assists).

Roanoke returns home on Dec. 17.

