Dawgs fall at Macon in series finale

MACON, Ga. – Tyler Becker scored a pair of third-period goals just 19 seconds apart to lead the Macon Mayhem to a 4-2 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday night at Macon Coliseum.

Jeff Jones and Nick Ford scored for the Dawgs (6-5-5), with Ford’s tally tying the game 2-2 at the 5:05 p.m. mark of the third. Becker broke the deadlock with 9:18 remaining on assists from Zak Lambrecht and Devin Brink, then quickly added an insurance goal.