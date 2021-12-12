 Skip to main content
Dawgs fall at Macon in series finale
Dawgs fall at Macon in series finale

MACON, Ga. – Tyler Becker scored a pair of third-period goals just 19 seconds apart to lead the Macon Mayhem to a 4-2 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday night at Macon Coliseum.

Jeff Jones and Nick Ford scored for the Dawgs (6-5-5), with Ford’s tally tying the game 2-2 at the 5:05 p.m. mark of the third. Becker broke the deadlock with 9:18 remaining on assists from Zak Lambrecht and Devin Brink, then quickly added an insurance goal.

Roanoke returns home Friday for a two-game series against Evansville.

