Dawgs fall behind early, suffer 4th straight loss

Jarret Kup, Taylor McCloy and Francois-Xavier Girard scored goals to lead the Fayetteville Marksmen to a 3-1 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday in front of an announced crowd of 3,068 at the Berglund Center.

Fayetteville (23-10-1) built a three-goal lead before the midway point of the second period, prompting Dawgs coach Dan Bremner to replace starting goaltender Henry Dill with Austyn Roudebush.

Brady Heppner scored a shorthanded goal for the Dawgs (16-11-6) on an assist from captain Travis Armstrong at the 7:18 mark of the third period. Six Roanoke penalties in the final stanza hampered any significant comeback attempt.

The Marksmen won their sixth straight game, while the Dawgs have lost four in a row.

Roanoke was scheduled to host second-place Knoxville on Saturday night.

