Dawgs fall in Game 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will be playing for their postseason lives on Saturday.

Stepan Timofeyev netted twice as Knoxville took Game 1 of the SPHL quarterfinals emphatically on Wednesday night, scoring the first four goals in a 4-1 victory over Roanoke in front of an announced crowd of 3,021 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

The best-of-three series shifts to the Berglund Center on Saturday night, with Game 3 to be played Sunday in Knoxville if necessary.

The top-seeded Ice Bears broke a scoreless deadlock with 13:39 remaining in the first period when Timofeyev scored on an assist from Anthony McVeigh.

Knoxville doubled its lead late in the second period when Dean Balsamo set up Andrew Bellant’s tally.

The Ice Bears put the game out of reach on goals by Balsamo and Timofeyev in the third period. Mac Jansen scored a consolation goal for Roanoke with 2:26 remaining.

The Dawgs racked up 24 penalty minutes on eight infractions. Roanoke defenseman Sean Leonard was assessed a 10-minute misconduct for obscene language at the 6:51 mark of the third.

Jimmy Poreda made 30 saves for the Ice Bears, while Dawgs goaltender Sammy Bernard stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

