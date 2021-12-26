Dawgs fall in shootout as Jones sets franchise goals record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dean Balsamo buried the clinching goal in the penalty shootout, and the Knoxville Ice Bears defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2 on Sunday in front of an announced crowd of 3,852 at Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Jeff Jones and Brady Happner scored in regulation for Roanoke (9-5-6), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Jones’ goal in the first period was the 49th for the Dawgs, moving him out of a tie with Steve Mele for the franchise record.

Andrew Bellant and Stepan Timofeyev netted for Knoxville (15-3-2).

The Dawgs went 0 for 6 on the power play and scored on just two of their eight attempts in the shootout. Roanoke returns home Thursday to face Fayetteville before hosting Huntsville on Friday.

