 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Northwest Ace Hardware

Dawgs fall in shootout as Jones sets franchise goals record

  • 0
RailYard Dawgs logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dean Balsamo buried the clinching goal in the penalty shootout, and the Knoxville Ice Bears defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2 on Sunday in front of an announced crowd of 3,852 at Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Jeff Jones and Brady Happner scored in regulation for Roanoke (9-5-6), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Jones’ goal in the first period was the 49th for the Dawgs, moving him out of a tie with Steve Mele for the franchise record.

Andrew Bellant and Stepan Timofeyev netted for Knoxville (15-3-2).

The Dawgs went 0 for 6 on the power play and scored on just two of their eight attempts in the shootout. Roanoke returns home Thursday to face Fayetteville before hosting Huntsville on Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marksmen strike late to down Dawgs

Marksmen strike late to down Dawgs

Bryce Ferrell and Taylor Best scored just 26 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Fayetteville Marksmen defeated the Roanoke Rail Y…

Dawgs rip Marksmen, move above .500

Dawgs rip Marksmen, move above .500

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Mac Jansen provided two goals and an assist to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 6-3 victory over the Fayetteville Ma…

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert