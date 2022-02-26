 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawgs fall on late goal Friday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stefan Brucato scored the game-winning goal with 42 seconds left, and the Knoxville Ice Bears defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 5-4 on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,566 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Mac Jansen tied the game with a goal early in the third period before Brucato won it.

CJ Valerian, Brady Heppner and Vojtech Zemlicka also scored for the Dawgs.

