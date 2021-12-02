Dawgs head to Fayetteville for weekend pair

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs lock horns with a familiar foe this week, as they travel to North Carolina for games against Fayetteville on Friday and Saturday nights.
The teams have already met four times this season, including a home-and-home series last weekend in which the road team won both games.
The Dawgs (4-4-4), who are tied for seventh place in the SPHL, will be without Brant Sherwood for this series and both of next week’s games against Macon. Sherwood was suspended for four games after leaving the bench and fighting late in last Friday’s game.
Roanoke announced this week that it has signed defenseman Charlie Pelnik and forward Nick Devito while placing Josh Nenadal and Danny Cangelosi on injured reserved.
Fourth-place Fayetteville (10-4) is led by center Matt McNair (six goals, 11 assists) and winger Taylor Best (six goals, 10 assists).
