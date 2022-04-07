 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawgs hope to keep momentum growing

Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

A playoff spot secured, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs wrap up the regular season this week with Friday and Saturday games at Fayetteville.

The Dawgs (23-24-7) won five of six on their recent homestand and will look to continue to build momentum for next week’s opening round of the SPHL playoffs. Roanoke likely will be the No. 8 seed but could leap-frog Evansville for seventh by overcoming a two-point deficit this week.

Fayetteville (38-14-1) is 9-5-1 in 15 meetings with Roanoke this season. The Marksmen are led by Taylor Best (20 goals, 28 assists and Donald Olivieri (14 goals, 30 assists).

