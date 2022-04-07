Dawgs hope to keep momentum growing

A playoff spot secured, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs wrap up the regular season this week with Friday and Saturday games at Fayetteville.
The Dawgs (23-24-7) won five of six on their recent homestand and will look to continue to build momentum for next week’s opening round of the SPHL playoffs. Roanoke likely will be the No. 8 seed but could leap-frog Evansville for seventh by overcoming a two-point deficit this week.
Fayetteville (38-14-1) is 9-5-1 in 15 meetings with Roanoke this season. The Marksmen are led by Taylor Best (20 goals, 28 assists and Donald Olivieri (14 goals, 30 assists).
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
