Dawgs, Marksmen look to gain separation

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs opened the season against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Nearly four months later, they’ve faced each other a dozen times – and neither team has gained any separation against the other.

The Dawgs head to Fayetteville for Friday and Saturday games at the Crown Coliseum, looking to take control of a season series knotted at six games apiece. Fayetteville (23-10-1) is one spot ahead of sixth-place Roanoke (17-11-6) in the SPHL standings.

Fayetteville took two tight games from Roanoke at the Berglund Center last week before the Dawgs rebounded with a 5-1 win over Knoxville in front of a season-high crowd of 5,748 on Saturday night. The victory snapped Roanoke’s four-game losing streak, while Fayetteville has the longest active winning streak in the league at six games.

The Dawgs are led by Mac Jansen (19 goals, 19 assists) and Jeff Jones (12 goals, 25 assists), who both rank among the SPHL’s top 10 in points. Taylor McCloy spearheads the Fayetteville attack with 16 goals and 13 assists.

The series launches a 14-game stretch in which Roanoke will play 11 road games.

