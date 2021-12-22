 Skip to main content
Dawgs no longer finding ways to lose

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs coach Dan Bremner has guided his team to 8-3-1 record since Nov. 7. Roanoke returns to action Thursday night at home against Fayetteville.

 DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times

For the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, a rough early start seems a distant memory.

After going winless in their first six games this season, the Dawgs (8-5-5) have gone 8-3-1 since Nov. 7 to put themselves among a cluster of teams in the middle of the SPHL standings.

“Early on, we really did find a way to lose,” Dawgs coach Dan Bremner said. “We went through every way we could lose, and it had to be a hard learning moment every time. Recently, we’ve got guys that are really starting to roll.”

Following last weekend’s home sweep of Evansville, the Dawgs play two games this week: at home against Fayetteville on Thursday night and at Knoxville on Sunday afternoon.

Fayetteville (14-6) is led by center Matt McNair, who ranks 10th in the SPHL with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists). Andrew Bellant and Stefan Brucato have 10 goals and 10 assists apiece for Knoxville (14-3), which is third in the league standings.

Roanoke goaltenders Henry Dill and Austyn Roudebush shared SPHL Player of the Week honors after their performances against Evansville. Dill made 30 saves in a 3-2 win last Friday before Roudebush posted a 25-save shutout the following night.

The Dawgs announced this week that defenseman Bryce Martin has returned from the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays, while forward Billy Vizzo was moved to the 21-day injured reserve list retroactive to Dec. 14.

Martin has played 15 games for Roanoke this season, notching six assists and 18 penalty minutes.

