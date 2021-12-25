 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Northwest Ace Hardware

Dawgs rally late, beat Marksmen in OT

  • 0
RailYard Dawgs logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

C.J. Stubbs scored with 2:01 remaining in overtime, as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs stormed back from a late deficit to defeat the Fayetteville Marksmen 4-3 on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,674 at the Berglund Center.

Roanoke (9-5-5) trailed 3-1 with 6:30 remaining in regulation after Francois-Xavier Girard scored for Fayetteville (14-6-1). Jeff Jones began the rally less than a minute later on assists from Nick Ford and Travis Armstrong.

With 1:39 remaining, Brady Heppner equalized on the power play on assists from Mac Jansen and Nick Devito.

The Dawgs capitalized on a 3-on-2 chance in the extra period. Armstrong’s shot from the high slot found its way to Stubbs, who lit the lamp to give Roanoke its third straight win.

The Dawgs next play Sunday at Knoxville. They return home to face Fayetteville on Thursday before hosting first-place Huntsville on Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marksmen strike late to down Dawgs

Marksmen strike late to down Dawgs

Bryce Ferrell and Taylor Best scored just 26 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Fayetteville Marksmen defeated the Roanoke Rail Y…

Dawgs rip Marksmen, move above .500

Dawgs rip Marksmen, move above .500

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Mac Jansen provided two goals and an assist to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 6-3 victory over the Fayetteville Ma…

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert