Dawgs rally late, beat Marksmen in OT

C.J. Stubbs scored with 2:01 remaining in overtime, as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs stormed back from a late deficit to defeat the Fayetteville Marksmen 4-3 on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,674 at the Berglund Center.

Roanoke (9-5-5) trailed 3-1 with 6:30 remaining in regulation after Francois-Xavier Girard scored for Fayetteville (14-6-1). Jeff Jones began the rally less than a minute later on assists from Nick Ford and Travis Armstrong.

With 1:39 remaining, Brady Heppner equalized on the power play on assists from Mac Jansen and Nick Devito.

The Dawgs capitalized on a 3-on-2 chance in the extra period. Armstrong’s shot from the high slot found its way to Stubbs, who lit the lamp to give Roanoke its third straight win.

The Dawgs next play Sunday at Knoxville. They return home to face Fayetteville on Thursday before hosting first-place Huntsville on Friday.

