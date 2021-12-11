 Skip to main content
Dawgs ride goalie, big 3rd period to victory
MACON, Ga. – Goaltender Austyn Roudebush stopped all 23 shots he faced to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 3-0 victory over the Macon Mayhem on Friday night at Macon Coliseum.

Chris Vella, Mac Jansen and Nick Ford scored third-period goals for the Dawgs (6-4-5), who earned points for the third straight game.

Roanoke outshot Macon 25-20 in the first two stanzas but could not dent the scoreboard until the 3:08 mark of the third, when Jeff Jones found Vella streaking toward the net for an easy tap-in goal.

Forty seconds later, Jones fed Jansen for a nearly identical goal that made it 2-0. Ford added an empty-netter with 28 seconds remaining.

The Dawgs and Macon (2-14-1) wrap up their two-game series on Saturday night. 

