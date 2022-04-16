Dawgs rip Ice Bears, force decisive Game 3

Whatever happens Sunday, they’ll always have this.

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs dominated Saturday’s game from start to finish, getting two goals from Gehrett Sargis and a strong night from goaltender Sammy Bernard to stave off elimination with a 5-1 victory over Knoxville in Game 2 of the SPHL quarterfinals.

The decisive Game 3 is 5 p.m. Sunday in Knoxville.

With an amped Berglund Center crowd of 3,081 cheering them on, the eighth-seeded Dawgs scored the first five goals Saturday and avenged Wednesday night’s 4-1 loss in Tennessee.

“Nothing changed between what we preached last game and this game, but they coached themselves,” Roanoke coach Dan Bremner said. “However long I’ve been coaching, that was the easiest game I’ve coached. It wasn’t just because of the score. They were coaching each other.

“They were cheering each other when they were doing the right things, and they were addressing things amongst themselves when they weren’t. It was 20 coaches on the bench tonight. It would be nice to have that all year. It was awesome.”

Nick DeVito opened the scoring with a wraparound goal just 3:44 into the game, and captain Travis Armstrong doubled Roanoke’s lead when he tipped in a shot from Bryce Martin five minutes later.

“It’s always a downhill battle when we get on top,” Bremner said. “That helps, of course. What was most important to me was the consistency in our play, five-on-five. Our first power play we had a little struggle, and the second one was fantastic. We didn’t score, but the puck movement was great and we got momentum out of it.”

Sargis made it 3-0 at the 3:27 mark of the second period, capitalizing on a turnover with an unassisted goal.

“We put a good game plan together this week,” Sargis said. “We fed off the crowd a lot. Knoxville likes to come out pretty strong, and we matched their intensity. We were able to put the pucks down low and outwork them.”

Sherwood all but iced the game when he scored a shorthanded goal 1:45 into the third period to make it 4-0. Sargis added a goal less than five minutes later to send the crowd into a frenzy.

“We had to win today,” Sargis said. “The guys were fired up, everyone knew what to expect. We knew that it was ride or die today. Everyone came prepared, and we were on fire today.”

Much like Roanoke did on Wednesday night, Knoxville broke the shutout late. Jared Nash scored on the power play with 4:20 remaining – the lone of 24 Ice Bears shots to beat Bernard in net.

The Dawgs dressed quickly and boarded buses for an overnight bus ride to Knoxville. They planned to sneak in a little rest at the hotel before reporting to the arena at 3 p.m. for the 5 p.m. Easter faceoff.

“It’s going to happen really quick, which I like,” Bremner said. “I hope we carry a lot of the energy and everything we had tonight right into it. It’s almost too short to not.”

