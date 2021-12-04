Dawgs rip Marksmen, move above .500

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Mac Jansen provided two goals and an assist to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 6-3 victory over the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday night at the Crown Coliseum.
Jeff Jones added a goal and two assists for Roanoke (5-4-4), which moved above .500 for the first time this season. Tom Pokorney, Matt O’Dea and Nick Ford also scored for the Dawgs.
Alex Renaud, Francois-Xavier Girard and Matt McNair scored for the Marksmen (10-5).
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today