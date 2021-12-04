 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dawgs rip Marksmen, move above .500
0 comments

Dawgs rip Marksmen, move above .500

{{featured_button_text}}
RailYard Dawgs logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Mac Jansen provided two goals and an assist to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 6-3 victory over the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday night at the Crown Coliseum.

Jeff Jones added a goal and two assists for Roanoke (5-4-4), which moved above .500 for the first time this season. Tom Pokorney, Matt O’Dea and Nick Ford also scored for the Dawgs.

Alex Renaud, Francois-Xavier Girard and Matt McNair scored for the Marksmen (10-5).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert