Dawgs rip Mayhem for 2nd straight night

Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Brady Heppner supplied two goals and two assists, leading the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 6-2 victory over the Macon Mayhem on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 4,308 at the Berglund Center.

Nick DeVito scored twice and Nick Ford added a goal and two assists for the Dawgs (20-23-7), who beat Macon (8-34-5) for the second straight night.

Gehrett Sargis also scored for Roanoke.

The Dawgs return to action Friday to begin a two-game home series against Huntsville.

