Dawgs rip Mayhem for 2nd straight night

Brady Heppner supplied two goals and two assists, leading the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 6-2 victory over the Macon Mayhem on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 4,308 at the Berglund Center.
Nick DeVito scored twice and Nick Ford added a goal and two assists for the Dawgs (20-23-7), who beat Macon (8-34-5) for the second straight night.
Gehrett Sargis also scored for Roanoke.
The Dawgs return to action Friday to begin a two-game home series against Huntsville.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
