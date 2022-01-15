Dawgs stay hot, complete sweep of Fayetteville

Nick DeVito scored the game-winning goal with 4:26 remaining, and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Fayetteville Marksmen 3-2 on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,364 at the Berglund Center.

CJ Stubbs and Jeff Jones also scored for Roanoke (14-6-6), which got 33 saves from goaltender Henry Dill while completing a two-game sweep of the Rivermen (17-9-1).

The Dawgs have won three games in a row and are 8-1-1 in their past 10. They’ve moved into sole possession of fifth place in the Southern Professional Hockey League, one point behind fourth-place Fayetteville.

Fayetteville’s Taylor Best tied the game at 2-2 with 7:10 remaining in the third period, but DeVito answered with his second goal of the season on an assist from Charlie Pelnik.

Brady Heppner and Brant Sherwood assisted on Stubbs’ opening goal in the first period. Jones gave Roanoke a 2-1 lead late in the second period on assists from Mac Jansen and Josh Nenadal.

With Sunday’s game postponed to Feb. 3 because of the weather forecast, the Dawgs return to the ice Friday when they open a two-game series at Huntsville.

