Dawgs stun top-seeded Knoxville, advance to semifinals

For the second time in their playoff history, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have pulled off a stunner.

Gehrett Sargis and Mac Jansen scored in the opening five minutes, and the eighth-seeded Dawgs defeated the top-seeded Knoxville Ice Bears 3-1 on Sunday in the decisive Game 3 of their SPHL quarterfinals series at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

The Dawgs followed up their emphatic 5-1 win at home on Saturday night with another impressive performance, earning a date with second-seeded Huntsville in this week’s semifinals. The best-of-three series opens Thursday at the Berglund Center, with Games 2 and 3 played in Alabama on Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday.

This marked the second time Roanoke has defeated the SPHL’s top seed in the opening round. In 2019, the Dawgs swept Peoria in two games.

This season’s feat became more improbable after Knoxville took Game 1 by a 4-1 score on Wednesday in Tennessee. But the Dawgs ripped Knoxville at the Berglund Center on Saturday to earn an overnight bus ride to Knoxville for Sunday’s winner-take-all tilt.

“It’s going to happen really quick, which I like,” Dawgs coach Dan Bremner said after their Saturday victory. “I hope we carry a lot of the energy and everything we had tonight right into it. It’s almost too short to not.”

He was right.

Sargis, who scored two goals on Saturday night, gave the Dawgs the lead just 3:37 into Sunday’s game, taking a carom off the boards and whipping it past Knoxville goalie Jimmy Poreda.

Jansen doubled Roanoke’s lead just 82 seconds later when he stuffed home a rebound.

That prompted Knoxville coach Jeff Carr, who spiced up the series by calling Roanoke “a dirty team” on Monday, to replace Poreda with Kristian Stead.

Stead stopped 16 of 17 shots the rest of the way, but Nick Ford got a crucial one by him midway through the second period to restore Roanoke’s two-goal lead.

Stepan Timofeyev notched Knoxville’s lone goal on the power play at the 11:26 mark of the first period.

Goaltender Sammy Bernard stopped 28 of 29 shots for Roanoke, including all 11 he faced in the third period.

