Dawgs suffer 9th straight loss

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Andrew Lane, Drake Glover and Bryan Moore scored to lead the Fayetteville Marksmen to a 3-1 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Thursday in front of an announced crowd of 7,201 at Crown Coliseum.
The Dawgs (18-23-7) lost all nine games of their longest road trip of the year. They return home Friday having dropped 17 of 19 games.
Brant Sherwood scored a consolation goal for Roanoke late in the third period on assists by Bryce Martin and Brady Heppner.
The Dawgs host Macon Friday and Saturday night.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
