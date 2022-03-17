 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawgs suffer 9th straight loss

Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Andrew Lane, Drake Glover and Bryan Moore scored to lead the Fayetteville Marksmen to a 3-1 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Thursday in front of an announced crowd of 7,201 at Crown Coliseum.

The Dawgs (18-23-7) lost all nine games of their longest road trip of the year. They return home Friday having dropped 17 of 19 games.

Brant Sherwood scored a consolation goal for Roanoke late in the third period on assists by Bryce Martin and Brady Heppner.

The Dawgs host Macon Friday and Saturday night.

Unvaccinated Mets and Yankees players can't play in New York home games

