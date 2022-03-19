 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawgs vent frustrations, end 9-game skid

Brady Heppner scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and Roanoke unloaded all its recent frustrations in a four-goal third, as the Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Macon Mayhem 6-1 on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,703 at the Berglund Center.

Nick Ford scored twice and Jeff Jones added a goal and two assists for the Dawgs (19-23-7), who snapped a nine-game losing streak. Roanoke won for just the third time in 20 games.

Joseph Drapluk tied the game 1-1 for Macon (8-33-5) at the 4:24 mark of the second period. Heppner tallied less than a minute later.

The teams are scheduled to meet again Saturday night in Roanoke.

