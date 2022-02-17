Dawgs welcome Pensacola ahead of long trip

With their longest road trip of the season on deck, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs look to make progress in the SPHL standings with a three-game home series against the Pensacola Ice Flyers beginning Friday night.

These are the only scheduled meetings at the Berlund Center this season between the Dawgs (17-13-5) and Ice Flyers (17-14-5), who are separated by one point in the standings. Roanoke will travel to Pensacola for two games on March 11-12 as part of a nine-game road trip that commences after this weekend.

The Dawgs are coming off a fruitless weekend against Fayetteville in which they dropped two games by scores of 7-2 and 5-4. Pensacola also has lost two in a row.

Both teams are comfortably in playoff position for now. The top eight teams in SPHL qualify for the postseason, and sixth-place Roanoke is 14 points ahead of ninth-place Birmingham. Pensacola has a 13-point cushion.

Still, the Dawgs would love to close the 11-point gap between themselves and the top five teams in the league.

Roanoke is led by Mac Jansen (20 goals, 21 assists), Jeff Jones (13 goals, 25 assists) and CJ Stubbs (14 goals, 20 assists). Marcus Russell (11 goals, 23 assists) paces the Pensacola attack along with Weiland Parrish (10 goals, 20 assists).

The Dawgs announced this week that they’ve brought back Nick Ford from his call-up to the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen. Ford played six games for Roanoke earlier this season, registering six goals and six assists.

