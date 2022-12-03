 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawgs win 3rd straight

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Sean Leonard provided a goal and two assists to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 6-2 victory over Fayetteville on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,367 at Crown Coliseum.

Billy Vizzo netted twice for Roanoke (8-4-2), while Nick Ford registered three assists. Nick DeVito chipped in a goal and an assist.

Goaltender Austyn Roudebush made 27 saves for the Dawgs.

Winners of three straight, the Dawgs stayed on the road Saturday night with another game against Fayetteville.

