Dawgs win 3rd straight

Billy Vizzo scored two goals to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 5-2 victory over Macon on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 4,361 at the Berglund Center.

Travis Broughman and CJ Stubbs each supplied a goal and an assist for the Dawgs (5-2-1), who built a 3-0 lead en route to their third straight win. Mac Janson netted the opener for Roanoke just 32 seconds into the first period.

The teams combined for 84 penalty minutes, with Macon (1-6) amassing 50. Mayhem center Joey Sofo had 18 penalty minutes, including a 10-minute misconduct for verbal abuse of an official in the third period.

The Dawgs return to the ice next Friday at Huntsville.