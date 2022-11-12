 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Northwest ACE Hardware

Dawgs win 3rd straight

  • 0
Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy)

Billy Vizzo scored two goals to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 5-2 victory over Macon on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 4,361 at the Berglund Center.

Travis Broughman and CJ Stubbs each supplied a goal and an assist for the Dawgs (5-2-1), who built a 3-0 lead en route to their third straight win. Mac Janson netted the opener for Roanoke just 32 seconds into the first period.

The teams combined for 84 penalty minutes, with Macon (1-6) amassing 50. Mayhem center Joey Sofo had 18 penalty minutes, including a 10-minute misconduct for verbal abuse of an official in the third period.

The Dawgs return to the ice next Friday at Huntsville.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert