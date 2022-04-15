Desperate Dawgs happy to be home

The Berglund Center served as their elixir before. The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hope it will again.

If it doesn’t, their season will be over.

The Dawgs look to fend off elimination when they return home Saturday for Game 2 of their SPHL quarterfinals series against Knoxville. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

“I can’t wait,” Dawgs forward Josh Nenadal said. “I know the building’s going to be rocking no matter what day, but thank God we got a Saturday game.

“I know the community’s going to show their support; we’ve just got to show up.”

Knoxville took Game 1 of the best-of-three series in Tennessee on Wednesday night, building a four-goal lead and winning 4-1. The Ice Bears have been tough all season at their home arena, going 23-4-1.

But the Dawgs have been a solid home team, as well. Their 17-8-3 record at the Berglund Center includes a 5-1 victory over Knoxville on Feb. 5 and a 3-2 edging of the Ice Bears on April 1.

“You can see the excitement around town,” Roanoke center Brant Sherwood said. “Even when someone doesn’t even go to the games, they know we’re in the playoffs. Everyone knows what’s happening, so you can kind of feel the energy. I can’t wait to feel that energy inside the Berglund Center.”

Roanoke ranked fourth in the 10-team SPHL with an average attendance of 3,393 at the Berglund Center. The building provided the Dawgs much-needed comfort last month after they lost all nine games on their longest road trip of the season.

The Dawgs reeled off five straight victories after returning home – a streak Knoxville halted with a 7-4 win on April 2.

Roanoke hopes to build off some minor momentum provided at the end of Wednesday’s game, when Mac Jansen broke the shutout with 2:26 remaining. Jansen was the team’s leading scorer in the regular season, registering career highs with 29 goals and 30 assists.

“He’s fast,” teammate Jeff Jones said of Jansen. “When he gets flying, he’s tough to defend. He’s strong. He’s got a good shot. You add all that together, you’re going to create offense, you’re going to provide opportunities. When he’s focused and he’s on, he’s one of the best in the league for sure.”

The Dawgs know they’ll all have to be focused an on for this one. A win would force a Game 3 in Knoxville on Sunday, but this could be the last time they’ll get to entertain their home crowd.

“I’m pumped for it,” Dawgs coach Dan Bremner said. “I know the players that have seen it before know what it’s going to be like. I believe the last time we had a playoff game here was three years ago against Peoria, and I think it ended up being a Tuesday or Wednesday game.

“The fans that come out during playoff time are passionate and loud. I’m really excited to see what we can bring in here on a Saturday night. Should be a lot of fun.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.